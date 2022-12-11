Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $309,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $38,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $31,616,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.17. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CBRE Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.