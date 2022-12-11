Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $316,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,832,000 after buying an additional 636,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,085,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,710,000 after buying an additional 72,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.25.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

