Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $349,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth $169,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth $216,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of LHCG opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.40. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $169.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.65 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group



LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

