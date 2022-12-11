Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $350,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,770.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 523,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,065,000 after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,639. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.48 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.