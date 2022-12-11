Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $359,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,783 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,629,000 after acquiring an additional 568,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $153.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.90.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The company had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $5.418 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

