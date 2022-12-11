Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $363,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,170.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,527 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,728 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $87.45 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

