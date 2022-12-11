Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $383,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNDM stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

