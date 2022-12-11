Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $385,000 in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 88.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 59.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,160 shares of company stock valued at $440,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.07.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.66 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.25%. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.67.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

