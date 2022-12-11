Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $381,000 Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,847 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 49,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

