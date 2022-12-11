Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,283,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.13.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $86.94 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

