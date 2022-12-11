Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after buying an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,868,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $99.45 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

