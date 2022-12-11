Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 219,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 148,526 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.21. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $386,280.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $203,381.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,280.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

