Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,357 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dillard’s Trading Down 4.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.50.

DDS opened at $337.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.81. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $390.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Stories

