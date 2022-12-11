Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,715,000 after buying an additional 836,292 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after buying an additional 375,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after purchasing an additional 149,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE RHP opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.