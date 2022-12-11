Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,083 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,599,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

NYSE:ESI opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

