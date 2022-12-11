Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $297,000 Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 55.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 91,827 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SF. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

