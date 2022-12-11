Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $17.95 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $23.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

