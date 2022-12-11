Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 135,988 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 725,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,282,000 after purchasing an additional 181,010 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

