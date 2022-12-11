Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WSM opened at $115.22 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $182.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average is $130.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.