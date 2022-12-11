Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of WSM opened at $115.22 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $182.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average is $130.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
