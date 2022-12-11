Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 497,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,234 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $49,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Polaris Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average is $107.76. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

