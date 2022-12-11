Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Matt Ehrlichman Acquires 189,497 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 189,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $341,094.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,506,772. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 88,776 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $160,684.56.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Matt Ehrlichman bought 1,100 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,837.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 46,508 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $75,808.04.

On Friday, November 18th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 58,132 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,499.12.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $177.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCH. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

