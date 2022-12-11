Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561,918 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $53,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Q2 Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.