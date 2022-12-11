Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 62,628 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,351.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 62,628 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after buying an additional 45,560,351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,780.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,019,394,000 after buying an additional 35,830,928 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $175.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $908.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

