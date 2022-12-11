Sei Investments Co. Has $13.02 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 2,971,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,785,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,484,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,895,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.9% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 243,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $247.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.72.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.