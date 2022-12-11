Sei Investments Co. Has $14.70 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of FOX by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 49,554 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of FOX by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 380,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 281,041 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 140,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FOX opened at $29.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.