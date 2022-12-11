Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,835 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 561,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGN opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

