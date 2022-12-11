Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

NYSE PNW opened at $77.50 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

