Sei Investments Co. Sells 110,123 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 110,123 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $17.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

