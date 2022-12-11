Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,421 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.82.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $84.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

