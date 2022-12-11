Sei Investments Co. Sells 41,034 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,034 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 34.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 732.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.