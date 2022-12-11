Sei Investments Co. Sells 76,591 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,591 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Life Storage by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.59. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $154.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.64.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

