SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 514,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,877 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $27,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SEI Investments by 121.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 32.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,486 shares of company stock worth $5,415,802 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

