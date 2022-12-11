Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $703,892,000 after buying an additional 5,840,907 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,761,000 after purchasing an additional 765,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 476,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,810,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,703,000 after purchasing an additional 316,432 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

