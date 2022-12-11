Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,864,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,817 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $513,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $118.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $113.45 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.04.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.29.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.