Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sizzle Acquisition were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,153,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,441,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,970,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,939,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SZZL opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

