SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,723,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $519,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,946 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 91,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,822,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,274,000 after buying an additional 1,820,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,651,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,269,000 after buying an additional 1,034,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after buying an additional 497,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after buying an additional 338,600 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.87 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $108.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.