SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 225,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLY opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $101.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

