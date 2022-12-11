Stansberry Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 990.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 108,151 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $175.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.