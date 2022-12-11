Stansberry Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

