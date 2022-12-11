State Street Corp Acquires 1,366,650 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Pentair worth $465,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 773.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 20.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Pentair by 8.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 754,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,549,000 after buying an additional 60,905 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 9.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

