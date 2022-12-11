State Street Corp Acquires 23,227 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State Street Corp grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $504,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 877,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $232.90 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $271.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

