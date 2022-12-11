State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $528,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 485.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,686 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,633,000 after purchasing an additional 847,667 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4,238.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 799,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 781,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 2.35. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

