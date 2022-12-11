State Street Corp Buys 1,050,349 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $543,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Old Republic International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.
Old Republic International Price Performance
Old Republic International stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.81.
Old Republic International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 35.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
