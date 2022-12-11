State Street Corp Buys 570,234 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,284,856 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $569,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on PB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

