State Street Corp Buys 75,596 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,575,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Life Storage worth $510,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,149,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,419,000 after buying an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Life Storage by 3,537.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 888.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 35,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,131,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of LSI opened at $107.25 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

