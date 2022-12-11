State Street Corp Cuts Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,920,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 226,199 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $577,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 74.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 1,252.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

TRMB stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $88.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

