State Street Corp Cuts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,933,551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 439,074 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $562,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $484,088,000 after purchasing an additional 719,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $120.94 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

