State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,391,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Comerica worth $547,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 642,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in Comerica by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 242,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 81,326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Comerica by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,604,000 after acquiring an additional 225,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

