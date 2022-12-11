State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,697 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $473,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $379,547,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $191,846,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,034,000 after buying an additional 96,691 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $34,864,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,768,000 after buying an additional 61,424 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO stock opened at $416.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $400.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $768.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.