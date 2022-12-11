State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,443,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 70,227 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $633,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 731.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.58.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

